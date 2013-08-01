The Top 11 Hottest GitHub Projects Right Now

GitHub hosts millions of repositories in a plethora of languages. We decided to put together a list of the highest-velocity, most popular projects–a charge that was harder than we anticipated. GitHub calls out leading projects, but as we learned putting together this article, measuring interest and activity in a particular repository is actually trickier than it seems. GitHub allows users to star projects, indicating enthusiasm but not necessarily participation. And you can fork a repository but never contribute any pull requests, making the number of forks an unreliable indicator as well. Then there are repositories that have thousands of commits but only a few contributors. Let’s dig into the methodology first.

GitHub’s Explore section shows trending repositories based on forks and stars today, this week, and this month but not further in the past. Most trending projects are written in GitHub’s most popular language, JavaScript. GitHub Archive records the public GitHub timeline and makes it available via Google BigQuery for further analysis. We used a rather unscientific combination of BigQuery queries on forks and push events over the last six months, trending project data for the last month, and plain old journalistic interest to pick 11 projects to watch across GitHub’s most popular languages: JavaScript, Ruby, Java, and Python. The projects are listed in alphabetical order.





Originally developed at Twitter, Bootstrap is a JavaScript project billed as a sleek, intuitive, and powerful front-end framework for faster and easier web development. It has been trending not just this month but since the start of the year, and has racked up 54,185 stars and 18,237 forks on GitHub. Bootstrap contains HTML and CSS templates and dozens of reusable JavaScript components for icons, dropdowns, navigation, alerts, and popovers to help build user interfaces quickly.





Django is another web framework, this one written in Python, which started life as an internal project for the Lawrence Journal-World newspaper back in 2003. It was designed to make web development fast enough to meet the deadline demands of the newsroom and manage content in particular. It’s a classic MVC framework now widely used within the journalism world (The Guardian, The Washington Post and The New York Times) and beyond in sites like Instagram. Still a trending Python project in the last month, it has well over 10,000 commits. Incidentally, one of the creators of Django,Adrian Holovaty, later created Chicago Crime Maps, one of the pioneering pieces of work in data journalism.





Flask is a Python project which has been forked a lot this year. Another web development framework, it’s described as a “microframework based on Werkzeug, Jinja2, and good intentions.” Werkzeug is a web server gateway interface utility library for Python while Jinja2 is a templating language for Python, modeled after the aforementioned Django’s templates. Some argue that Flask is easier to use than Django and therefore a better choice for beginners.





Game of Life is a Java project which has racked up large numbers of forks this year. It’s a simple online version of mathematician John Horton Conway’s geek favorite Game of Life, a cellular automaton which illustrates how complex patterns can emerge from the implementation of a few simple rules. The Game of Life consists of an infinite two-dimensional grid of square cells, each of which is in one of two possible states, alive or dead. Every cell interacts with its eight neighbors, by apply four rules such as “any live cell with fewer than two live neighbors dies”simultaneously to every cell. This particular implementation is used as a demo application in a book on Jenkins, which is a continuous integration tool.





Homebrew is a package manager for OS X which installs the stuff you need which Apple didn’t. Written in Ruby, it was still trending this month despite being around since 2010. OS X already has two package managers: Fink and MacPorts, but installing and creating packages was still hard to manage. Homebrew is a simple wrapper behind the UNIX configure that aids in making install processes. A Homebrew formula is a simple Ruby script and the core of HomeBrew itself consists of only a few hundred lines of Ruby. Homebrew’s GitHub respository has 2,945 contributors and over 10,000 commits.