Hootsuite Raises $165 Million

Hootsuite , the social media management company, has raised a $165 million Series B funding round from Insight Venture Partners, Accel Partners, and OMERS Ventures, an existing investor. Insight Venture Partners is an investor in Twitter and Accel Partners was the largest pre-IPO investor in Facebook .

CEO Ryan Holmes would not disclose the company’s revenue forecast for 2013 (it was an estimated $70 million in 2012), but he said the company’s current financial health was “a big part” of why the investors involved in this round decided to participate.

[Image: Flickr user Brisbane Falling]