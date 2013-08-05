Legendary Designer George Lois’s Surefire, NSFW Secret For Success

Want to be inspired? Put this video into heavy rotation.

Because for famous ad man and art director George Lois, there’s no excuse for producing less-than-terrific work.





If you want to do great work, Lois says, then you better be ready to go to war for your ideas. If you’re not shocking people, you’re doing it wrong.

“If I show an idea to a client and he looks and says, ‘Oh, just what I expected,’ I know I’ve got a piece of shit!”

If this video’s not enough, check out our previous interview with Lois, where he talks about courage and superhuman confidence.