How Funny Tweets Win You New Customers

Done well, tweeting can even land you a dream job. Here at Fast Company, our executive editor Noah Robischon even has a framed edict on his office wall: “Stop tweeting boring shit.” But stifling yawn-worthy tweets is one thing, composing a one-line comedic gem for the masses is quite another.

We’ve come to expect it from stand-up comedians such as Megan Amram, the spambot @horse_ebooks that posts bits of context-free hilarity randomly pulled from online texts, and formerly unknown Justin Halpern, who rose to fame tweeting the caustic observations of his father from @shitmydadsays. But brands bringing the funny on Twitter? Not so much. To wit: @ChipotleTweets took to fake hacking its feed to produce a stream of nonsense notes meant to evoke a chaotic mirth similar to that of @horse_ebooks. Though the tactic earned the burrito chain several thousand new followers, Chipotle quickly resumed its regular (not particularly humorous) promotional voice.

Are you looking for something more? — Horse ebooks (@Horse_ebooks) July 29, 2013

There’s no hard data on whether funny tweets sell more product, in part because it’s hard to quantify a medium that’s so subjective. What we do know is that recent a Nielsen study indicates digitally native Millennials have a better ability to receive rapid delivery humor than their Boomer counterparts. We also know that tickling someone’s funny bone is a key to forging bonds with customers, the kind of engagement that can translate directly to the bottom line. To better understand the slippery concept of successful silliness, we asked our Twitter followers to tell us about their favorite funny brand tweets and talked to companies about their best practices.

Define Your Voice

Seamless inspired serious Twitter love when the company kept delivering meals to hungry New Yorkers during Hurricane Sandy. But the company keeps the orders flowing in thanks to a steady stream of tongue-in-cheek tweets like: “It’s 4PM. Do you know where your afternoon waffle fries are coming from?” according to Ryan Scott, Seamless’s vice president of marketing. Scott describes the brand as “fun, witty, and quirky,” and says that’s translated well on social media where the team interacts with their fans as friends.

“Before publishing a tweet or responding to one of our fans, we think, “Would I laugh at that? Would I be compelled to share this image? Would I RT this tweet?” Scott explains. Thanks to Seamless’s leadership allowing them to take “deliberate risks,” Scott asserts, “We can try new things and have fun with the latest trends.” Think: photos of a staffer’s hot dog socks or clinking margarita glasses on National Tequila Day.