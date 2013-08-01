Automate Your House Like A Boss With This Smart-Thing Platform

The dream of a connected home, where smart devices communicate like technologically advanced Toy Story characters, still feels far off to most of us. In a fragmented market cluttered with devices chatting in over a dozen different communication protocols, “smart” has become a fraught concept. Imagine you’re living in the very near future: Your coffee pot refuses to make friends with the television, and your iPhone alarm won’t tolerate the allegedly intelligent bedroom mood lighting. It’s enough to inspire an “Internet of things” crisis meeting, and this reality isn’t even here yet.

The problem, according to the creators of a new device called WigWag, is that smart devices need a common language. The WigWag device attempts to ameliorate the problem with a piece of hardware similar to a Twine sensor with an app-based operating system. The goal of the platform is to make protocol-specific, smart-object jargon simple enough for normal human beings to dictate through simple “if this, then that” rules–like IFTTT for smart appliances.





Built on an open source language called DeviceJS, the WigWag platform allows developers to use JavaScript to build automated home environments. For non-coders, WigWag also offers a graphical “When Then” smartphone UI so that anyone can design rules and engineer their smart home.





The most basic WigWag package consists of the Relay and Sensor Block and can connect an entire house. The Relay connects WigWag and smart devices to the product’s cloud service, which pulls Internet functionality like email, Dropbox, and Twitter into the network. Eight different plugins mean WigWag’s Sensor Block can detect light, motion, sound, temperature, humidity, movement, and contact closure, and can also set up infrared tripwires.

IPhone users can incorporate new smart devices into their WigWag network by scanning a QR code while Android phones automatically detect devices. “It’s as simple as choosing a sense, like motion, or temperature and then choosing a device to help,” says cofounder Ed Hemphill, an ex-military signals officer who named WigWag after a flag-waving protocol the army used to signal artillery and infantry across a battlefield.

More sophisticated users can build more complex rules or use JavaScript to write their own rules, and DeviceJS affords users and developers wiggle-room for swapping smart devices in and out of their smart networks.

“When you build a rule, you’re talking about a light. You’re not talking about a brand of light,” says Hemphill. “You can swap bulbs out and, as far as the rules are concerned, the lights continue to work.”