6 Secrets Of Super Productive To-Do Lists

Just as there’s a difference between typing and writing, convulsing and dancing , and noshing and tasting, there’s a difference between emailing yourself about every project you’re worrying about and making an effective, actionable, stress-reducing to-do list.

It’s a matter of cultivating our taste for productivity, appreciating the nuance of getting your day well done. And Divya Pahwa at the ooomf blog has done some homework on the high-brow hustle–let’s dive into it below.

You know that feeling when you hear a song during the morning and it stays in your head all day–until, perhaps, you hear it played to the end? That icky open-loop feeling is what psychologists call the Zeigarnik effect, Pahwa notes.

“Our mind will remain fixated on an unfinished task, causing our mental and physical health to suffer too,” she writes. “Upon completion we are freed from the burden of this task.”

Some prescient app makers have taken this into account, allowing you to offload your I-need-do-this-later feeling into your phone–it was one of the key insights that shaped Mailbox, as CEO Gentry Underwood explained to us earlier this year.

But Pahwa has bad news for us too: Procrastination researcher (that’s a thing!) Tim Pychyl has found that we tend to trick ourselves with the act of listing. We feel like we’ve accomplished something–look, a list!–without actually doing anything.

It’s kind of how like if you read The Great Gatsby you feel like you’ve lived through the Jazz Age without leaving your living room. By writing out a super-detailed to-do list, you’ve simulated your daily doing. So your brain is cruelly satisfied, but your work is left undone.