In Transit: Snowden Gets Asylum Documents, Leaves Sheremetyevo Airport

Well, Sheremetyevo Airport watchers, Edward Snowden has now left the building. The former security contractor, who has been living out of a suitcase for the past seven or so weeks, has been given a piece of paper that allows him a year’s temporary asylum in Russia. Break out the Cossack Petrol!
BREAKING PHOTO: Paper confirming Snowden's temporary asylum in Russia pic.twitter.com/vuDT5nSkvf http://t.co/Ku8SQlG3MB
— RT (@RT_com) August 1, 2013
After last week’s false alarm, the NSA whistleblower was reportedly escorted into a taxi by his lawyer, Anatoly Kucherena, who declined to tell the Wall Street Journal where Mr. Snowden was headed.
[Image: Flickr user Semih Hazar]