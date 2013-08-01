advertisement
In Transit: Snowden Gets Asylum Documents, Leaves Sheremetyevo Airport

By Addy Dugdale1 minute Read

Well, Sheremetyevo Airport watchers, Edward Snowden has now left the building. The former security contractor, who has been living out of a suitcase for the past seven or so weeks, has been given a piece of paper that allows him a year’s temporary asylum in Russia. Break out the Cossack Petrol!

After last week’s false alarm, the NSA whistleblower was reportedly escorted into a taxi by his lawyer, Anatoly Kucherena, who declined to tell the Wall Street Journal where Mr. Snowden was headed.

[Image: Flickr user Semih Hazar]

