“1984 Day”: Anti-NSA Rallies Are Coming To A City Near You

Public knowledge of the National Security Agency’s secret surveillance programs may have begun weeks ago with PRISM , but we’re still learning about the full breadth of the agency’s various methods. Just yesterday, the Guardian detailed a newly discovered initiative called XKeyscore , a program that permits NSA analysts to track anyone’s emails, social media activity, and browsing history.

In protest, a series of activist-organized rallies against unconstitutional surveillance are taking place this Sunday, August 4, in 17 cities across the country. The rallies, called 1984 Day, are being organized by Sina Khanifar, a tech policy activist who recently created StopWatching.us, a website that has collected more than 500,000 signatures for a petition for privacy addressed to the U.S. Congress.

Find the full 1984 Day schedule here.





[Image: Flickr user _mixer_]