Kepler’s Rwandan University Costs Only $1,000

This September, Kepler, a university in Rwanda unlike any other in the world, is opening its doors. It combines MOOCs (free online courses from top U.S. and European universities) with intensive seminar-style learning, coaching, and on-the-ground advising to create an ultra-low-cost degree accredited by an American university.

Kepler’s goals are not modest.

“I don’t think it’s much of a stretch to say that we could be one of the country’s best universities from Day 1,” says cofounder Alex Hague. “The dream is we want basically to provide a higher education experience that’s internationally competitive, for a cost that’s radically less than the regional competition.”

Although MOOCs are brand-new, Kepler’s roots are not. In Rwanda, young people can get a “certificate of vulnerability,” an official government recognition that their lives are harder than most, due to poverty and losing family members to the 1990s genocide. For the past nine years, NGO Generation Rwanda has been putting groups of 20 or 30 of the brightest of these vulnerable young people through local universities. The organization gradually developed a full complement of support services–counseling, health care, and “soft skills” like resume prep–to ensure their success. Ninety-eight percent of participants have ultimately graduated, and 98% are also employed.

But there were two problems, from Generation Rwanda’s point of view. One is that this model did not scale. “Two hundred graduates in nine years is amazing, but there’s this looming crisis, a huge youth bubble in Africa,” Hague says. “Only 7% of the population can pursue any kind of formal higher education now, and tens of millions of people will need it in the coming decades.”

The other weakness was that the quality of regional universities–varying between $2,000-$3,000 annual tuition, very expensive by local standards–left a lot to be desired. “The education system tends to be ‘learn by rote,’ not particularly progressive,” says Hague.

Generation Rwanda’s founders brought in a new leadership team consisting of Jamie Hodari, whose background was in hedge funds, and Hague, who had a more typical development background. Their mandate was to scale their impact while also improving quality. They naturally turned to the explosion of free video-based courses offered by major global universities that have proliferated in the last two years via platforms like edx, Coursera, and Udacity. Since the debut of MOOCs in early 2012, millions have signed up, though just a small percentage have actually completed the courses successfully. A debate is raging over whether and how free, online learning materials can truly increase access or disrupt the conventional business model of universities. Kepler will be one of the first organizations to try it.