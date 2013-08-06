How To Tease Out Great Ideas From Every Person On Your Team

Before Paul Slezak joined Australian startup RecruitLoop , he was managing a business in Hong Kong. His team there was, in a word, diverse. Local staff from Hong Kong and mainland China mixed with expat staff from Australia, the U.K., France, the Netherlands, Singapore, the Philippines, the U.S., and Canada. Additionally, Slezak recalls, “Some had kids, some didn’t, some were married, others were not. The youngest person was 23 at the time and the oldest was 51. The nearly 30-year age spread prompted some of the younger team members to refer to their older colleagues as “grandpa” and “mumma,” but Slezak says the nicknames just added to camaraderie.

Teams that, like Slezak’s, look like more like a random grab bag than a matched set are a good thing, posits Margaret Neale, the Adams Distinguished Professor of Management at Stanford’s business school. “Teams that are too homogeneous are more likely to experience groupthink where agreement is privileged over high-quality decisions which often require explicit task conflict,” she explains. Age, for example, whether it’s chronological or seniority, allows for differing perspectives. “Older, more senior team members can bring a perspective on the organization or the team’s history,” Neale points out, while younger members bring new information or perspectives, often changing how the old-timers think about their task and the team. “The mere presence of diversity can enhance the team’s expectation of and capacity to deal with conflict, resulting in better decision making,” she says.

Though it took place on another continent, Slezak’s experience isn’t all that uncommon in any workplace. For the first time in history, four generations are toiling in tandem. And technology is breaking down geographical barriers by allowing global businesses to have staff anywhere in the world and partnerships to flourish between those who’ve never met in real time.

You Need a Facilitator; Outspoken Asshats Need Not Apply

Steven Snyder, a former Microsoft executive turned workplace conflict expert, agrees. “The more diverse the group, the better ideas that will come out of it,” he says, because taking people out of a constrained system (i.e., their regular roles in the office) allows cognitive processes and creativity to flow. But rather than let brainstorming–an important first step in group processes–go unbridled, Snyder recommends appointing one person on the team to be its facilitator.

Contrary to what you might think, he says, this is not a role for the outspoken, alpha person in the group. “You need person who is cognizant of goal of the group but also people-oriented,” Snyder explains.

In Slezak’s office, for instance, one challenge was that English wasn’t everyone’s native language. “It would have been very easy [for the non-native speakers] to hide behind the more gregarious Aussies, Yanks, and Pommies and appear to go unnoticed,” he says.

A good facilitator, then, can help focus a diverse team on inclusiveness during both brainstorming and evaluating those ideas to form a cohesive action plan. “That ensures that it’s nourishing to all participants,” Snyder says, and can actually create a stronger group when the work is done.