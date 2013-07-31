The U.K. Is Considering A Ban On Google Glass For Drivers

The U.K.’s Department for Transport is reportedly considering a law that would preemptively ban the country’s drivers from sporting Google Glass headsets while on the road.

The country has implemented a ban on using mobile phones while driving since 2003, and the pending ban on Glass would cite similar concerns about drivers getting distracted from concentrating on the road. The Glass display lives on a tiny screen that sits slightly above the wearer’s right eye, which does require the user to look slightly above eye level to see it clearly.

Though only a few thousand people in the U.S. currently own a pair of Google Glass, some U.S. legislators have deliberated whether to implement a similar ban for Glass-clad drivers in the States. West Virginia State Representative Gary G. Howell introduced a bill in March proposing an amendment to the state’s texting-while-driving law that would make it illegal to drive while “using a wearable computer with a head-mounted display.”

A Department for Transport representative says:

“We are aware of the impending rollout of Google Glass and are in discussion with the Police to ensure that individuals do not use this technology while driving. It is important that drivers give their full attention to the road when they are behind the wheel and do not behave in a way that stops them from observing what is happening on the road.”

[Image: Flickr user emdot]