Facebook Announces Embeddable Posts, Freeing Its Content… Sort Of

You don’t need to be on YouTube to watch a YouTube video. You don’t have to be on Twitter to read a tweet. And now you don’t need to be on Facebook to interact with a Facebook post.

The social network announced on Wednesday a feature for embedding its content on other websites. The feature, which is only available on public posts, can be accessed through a drop-down menu on the right-hand side of picture, video, or political rant a user wants to use on his or her website. As with Twitter and YouTube, from there it’s only a matter of copying and pasting a line of code.

Unlike Twitter and YouTube’s embedding option, however, Facebook’s embed feature only works on sites that have installed a Facebook plug-in. Right now, that’s only five of them: Bleacher Report, CNN, Huffington Post, Mashable and People.

The advantage of this is that users can Like or comment on an embedded post without navigating back to Facebook. The downside is, unless Facebook’s first partners happen to coincide with your reading list, it will probably be a little while before you see many embedded Facebook posts.