Why Productive Teams Have 3 Kinds Of Diversity

Here’s the bad news: People hire people who are identical to them . Here’s the good news: Working with people who aren’t identical to you is good for you work.

How so? A growing body of research shows that diversity–in gender, thinking styles, and intro- and extroversion–is needed for teams to be their most productive.

Writing at 99u, Christian Jarrett, the psychologist-turned-writer behind the British Psychological Society’s superlative Research Digest blog, helps us to see why.

Jarrett references a Credit Suisse analysis of almost 2,400 international companies that found that companies with at least one woman on their board tend to be the strongest performers–the authors say that the non-homogenous groups had a better balance of leadership skills.

If you’ll forgive some brief editorializing, it’s woeful that one woman might count as diverse–like Warren Buffett said before, the less gender balance a group has, the less its capacity.

This has been shown in research: A 2011 study showed that teams with a 50-50 balance of dudes and ladies did best in a business venture. Why? Because they were doing more “mutual monitoring”–that checking to make sure everyone’s doing their job.

The loudest person in the room isn’t necessarily the one with the best ideas, Quiet author Susan Cain has told us.