Today’s Most Creative Person: Abraham Verghese And His Google Glass

Google Glass naysayers sometimes wonder what on Earth the device will be useful for, and instead worry about its privacy-invading potential . But not Stanford medical doctor Abraham Verghese, who’s done something gentle, interesting, and downright smart with a Glass headset. He’s used it to demonstrate, from a first-person point of view, the difficult art of interacting with a patient.

The video shown above was made by Verghese for students, using a Glass headset that his colleague Errol Ozdalga acquired via Google’s Explorer program. Ozdalga admitted to Stanford’s Scopeblog website that he had no real ideas about using the device at first, but then realized that it could be used as a better way to create videos to teach students how to do physical exams with a patient. The two doctors plan to use the Glass as part of a bedside visit by Verghese to a patient in the hospital while students watch remotely in the classroom–an educational checkup that you can instantly imagine is less disconcerting to the patient in question than a crowd of students peering at their body all at once.

Glass has many a potential use in education, of course, although there’s going to be a number of concerns about its privacy implications when it comes to sensitive information like a real-world patient’s medical data.

