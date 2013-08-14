New School: Two Apps That Let Teachers Remix Lessons Like DJs

Teaching is changing for the better. Instead of one teacher delivering one lesson for one hour to one room full of students, the ideal is now for teachers to enable each student to discover the right mix of lessons that works for him or her anytime, anywhere.

Two new free Web platforms, OpenCurriculum and Activate Instruction aim to put teachers in charge of the digital evolution of classrooms and shape the future of education.

In tandem with the growth of laptops and tablets in classrooms, Web platforms like these are enabling teachers to work more like DJs, selecting and creating experiences with an infinite pile of bytes at their disposal. At least some of the time, the classroom of the future may resemble a silent disco, with each student plugged in and grooving on a playlist partly of their own devising.

Most teachers have file folders and flash drives full of material that they use to generate lessons year after year. To convey their topic and engage their students, teachers employ activities, projects, discussion questions, texts, audio, and video, but they don’t always have easy ways to share their ideas or find new ones. Enter OpenCurriculum.

Designed to work as a GitHub for educational content, OpenCurriculum is a place where teachers can upload their stuff from anywhere and create, edit, and share open material in the browser.

Just as Github enables “forking” and easy version control of a single program, OpenCurriculum lets teachers do the same thing with lesson plans.