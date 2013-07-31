Yes, You Can Monetize Your Own Social Data–Here’s How

There are two ways to make money on the web. You can buy and sell stuff–also known as “e-commerce,” a la Amazon or eBay. Or you can sell ads–the chosen profit engine for Facebook, Google, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram, Spotify, YouTube, BuzzFeed, Yelp, OKCupid, HowAboutWe, Tumblr, Yahoo, Netflix, and Hulu. For an individual person just trying to make some scratch, both these options are high-overhead with an exceptionally steep learning curve.

But there’s something unfair here, according to entrepreneur Claudio Gandelman: The users who create and share much of the content that the latter sites advertise against–that is, the people that provide all the data for the targeted ads that make these sites so profitable–never make a dime. The Internet is the great disintermediator, says Gandelman, who formerly served as CEO of Match.com Latin America. And the next logical step is for the people to get paid.

Selling your personal, demographic, and activity data to marketers (and other third parties) has been commonplace on the web since the early 1990s. Gendelman’s startup Teckler, which launched in May, works differently. On the surface it’s a social media site for sharing and discovering text, audio, photos, or video (coming soon), much like any other Facebook clone. But unlike a normal social network, which sells ads and data and keeps the cash, Teckler splits all its data-derived revenue 70-30 with users, much like Apple’s App Store vigorish.

“I think it’s pretty fair that if people create content they should receive something, even if they’re not big,” says Gandelman. “They are the proprietors, so it’s fair that they should receive something for what they create.”

As a busy CEO, Gandelman says, he didn’t have time to write and market a book or even to maintain a blog regularly, but he still had thoughts to share occasionally–and why shouldn’t he be paid for them? If he posted on Twitter or Facebook, he’d never see a dime. And to earn a share of ad revenue through a network like BlogHer or a platform like YoTtube, you must be a power user with a certain established audience already–an audience that requires you to keep up a demanding schedule of content creation. Teckler is a way for the amateur to still get a cut of the proceeds from his or her own brain, but without all the individual overhead of a monetizable social site like Pheed.

Teckler and Pheed aren’t the only startups with variations on this model; in fact, the established personal data site Reputation.com has a more controversial idea. Founded as a way for people and businesses to scrub their online reputations, they’ve announced a new feature that will let users share selected tidbits of personal information-your income, or the make and model of your car–in exchange for perks, like discount offers or loyalty memberships. This kind of permission-based marketing has the potential to raise a lot of awareness about the data harvesting that companies are already doing, by asking them to pay for the peeking.

The emergence of these kinds of marketplaces was recently called for by no less a pundit than Jaron Lanier. His most recent book, Who Owns the Future?, laments the way that the information economy has destroyed the livelihoods of musicians, authors, and (through globalization and automation) essentially the whole middle class.