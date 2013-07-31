In Case You Were Confused, “Bang With Friends” Is Not Related To “Words With Friends”

Or so claims Zynga, the games maker that yesterday filed a trademark infringement claim against the creators of Bang With Friends, the app that anonymously connects Facebook friends looking for casual sex. Zynga, which owns several popular mobile games whose titles end in “With Friends,” claims the app creators “selected the name ‘Bang With Friends’ for its casual sex matchmaking app with Zynga’s game trademarks fully in mind,” Bloomberg reports.

In an email Wednesday morning, Bang With Friends cofounder Colin Hodge, said:

“As a technology company, we take intellectual property seriously and will evaluate the case in detail once we receive a copy. Regardless, we continue to be focused on making our users happy, so that they can help each other be happy.”

This isn’t Bang With Friends’ first run-in with trademark infringement. At last year’s South By Southwest Interactive festival, it promoted a special “Bang With SXSW” edition of the app that prompted conference organizers to send a cease-and-desist letter citing unsanctioned use of the “SXSW” name.

[Base Image: Bang With Friends]