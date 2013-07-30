Get Ready To Watch TV-Style Commercials On Facebook

Everyone wants television’s advertisers. YouTube has courted them with its efforts to help finance quality content. Twitter has even promised to match their ads on the social network with its ads on TV. And now Facebook wants in on the game, too.

The company is preparing to launch a video ad option, according to a Bloomberg report citing “people familiar the matter.”

According to the same report, Facebook’s video ads will be 15 seconds long, the length of a typical television commercial and the maximum length of Facebook-owned Instagram’s video option. As with other types of ads on the site, brands can tailor the spots based on ages and genders of users.

The new ads will reportedly be sold on a full-day basis, for as much as $2.5 million.

That’s not cheap, but, as Sheryl Sandberg recently reminded investors on a conference call, “Every night, 88 million to 100 million people are actively using Facebook during prime-time TV hours in the United States alone.”

