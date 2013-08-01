How Do You Convince Your Customers To Fall In Love With Something New?

It’s a common problem in business: You’ve got the next great idea, but you don’t want to alienate your loyal customer base.

It’s also one that Brad Smith, CEO of software company Intuit (think TurboTax, QuickBooks, and Mint) faces every day.

“I have this famous joke that I use,” Smith says. “Why was God able to create heaven and earth in seven days and seven nights?”

“Because he didn’t have installed customers and legacy technology to worry about.”

Joking aside, Smith says, it’s one of the most delicate, and fun, parts of developing new products.

“How do you actually move an existing group of customers from what they fell in love with to the next thing that could be great?” he says. “That takes a lot of finesse. For 30 years we’ve been trying to work our way through that, and every day it’s a big challenge but it’s a lot of excitement.”

One such challenge is the introduction of near field communication technology (NFC) for financial transactions. Why carry a wallet, when you can simply tap your cellphone to make a payment?