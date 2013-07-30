Want A Cronut? Donate To A Food Bank

The Cronut Project was born when three advertising agency interns were given a $1,000 budget and the mandate to do as much good as possible. Taking a little bit of inspiration from Fast Company, they are soliciting donations for the Food Bank of New York with a delicious (and flaky) twist: They have partnered with Dominique Ansel, baker-creator of the smash hit pastry that combines the best of a croissant and a doughnut, to offer a limited edition passion fruit flavor. Every day this week, the largest-dollar donor, plus a random donor, will get one of these special cronuts.