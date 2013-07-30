Former Employees Sue Apple Over Unpaid Time Spent Waiting To Have Their Bags Searched

The lawsuit, filed Thursday in San Francisco federal court, alleges that the twice-daily bag searches “deprived Apple Hourly Employees through the United States of millions of dollars in wages and overtime compensation.” Employees are required to wait in lines for up to 30 minutes to complete these searches and are not compensated for their time, resulting in $1,400 to $1,500 in uncompensated wages and overtime for each of the workers per year, according to the suit. These searches happened once before employees left for meal breaks and again when they finished their shifts. Most hourly employees earn between minimum wage and $18.75 per hour, according to the claim.

We’ve reached out to Apple for comment and will update this post when we hear back.

[Image: Apple]