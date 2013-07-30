advertisement
Bradley Manning Found Not Guilty Of Aiding The Enemy, But Convicted On Lesser Charges

By Neal Ungerleider1 minute Read

Bradley Manning, the U.S. Army analyst whose massive data dump to Julian Assange exposed possible U.S. war crimes and caused a geopolitical firestorm, was found not guilty of aiding the enemy in a Fort Meade, Maryland military courtroom today. However, Manning was found guilty of five counts of violating the espionage act and five theft charges, which could hypothetically result on a life sentence in prison. Manning’s sentence has not been announced yet.

The Guardian‘s Adam Gabbatt is on site and liveblogging the verdict; a full list of the charges Manning is facing is reproduced here.

The ruling that Manning wasn’t guilty of aiding the enemy, we’re speculating, will be a boon to whistleblowers and journalists–and we’re keeping an eye out for worthwhile analyses from legal scholars.

[Image: Bradley Manning Support Network]

