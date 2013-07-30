Bradley Manning Found Not Guilty Of Aiding The Enemy, But Convicted On Lesser Charges

Bradley Manning , the U.S. Army analyst whose massive data dump to Julian Assange exposed possible U.S. war crimes and caused a geopolitical firestorm, was found not guilty of aiding the enemy in a Fort Meade, Maryland military courtroom today. However, Manning was found guilty of five counts of violating the espionage act and five theft charges, which could hypothetically result on a life sentence in prison. Manning’s sentence has not been announced yet.

The Guardian‘s Adam Gabbatt is on site and liveblogging the verdict; a full list of the charges Manning is facing is reproduced here.

The ruling that Manning wasn’t guilty of aiding the enemy, we’re speculating, will be a boon to whistleblowers and journalists–and we’re keeping an eye out for worthwhile analyses from legal scholars.

[Image: Bradley Manning Support Network]