The Incredibly Healthy Tip To Make Your TV Habit Work For You

According to the American Time Use Survey, the average American watches TV for 2.83 hours per day as a “primary activity.” That means paying attention to the set. A quick calculation finds that 2.83 hours a day is almost 20 hours per week. Add in time spent watching TV while eating or doing other things (i.e., as a “secondary activity”) and you quickly get up to Nielsen’s widely quoted findings: 30 hours a week or more.

To be fair, there’s probably about 20 hours of great TV on per week, but I can’t even claim that level of sophistication. My weakness is more mediocre TV. Anything on HGTV sucks me right in. Talk shows are great too. Since I work from home–and for myself!–there is nothing stopping me from watching hour after hour of daytime television.

My solution?

I can watch it…but I can only watch it on the treadmill.

I first started this rule several years ago when I discovered I really liked watching Oprah. I was living in an apartment building with a gym at the time, and when I realized the irony of sitting on my couch watching people talk about improving their lives, I started hauling myself down there. If I got really into a show, I could crank out 5-6 miles while learning how to keep my home clutter-free, or make over my wardrobe with finds from Target. Win-win!

We eventually left the apartment for a suburban house. Most of the time I run outside, but it rains, snows, and sometimes tops 100 degrees in Pennsylvania. So I joined the YMCA. The local branches have TVs right on the machines, so I don’t have to fight with fellow patrons over viewing choices. That’s just as well, because I enjoy nothing better than watching a couple claim they’d hate to renovate–then learn that all their dream houses cost twice as much as they’re planning to spend on fixes! (Spoiler alert: This is the plot of every single episode of Property Brothers.)