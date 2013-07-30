The Zynga Saga Continues: Three VPs Exit the Company

As part of the ailing social game developer’s latest round of exits, three vice presidents are leaving Zynga, Bloomberg reports . This follows another major leadership change earlier this month, with Don Mattrick , former Xbox chief, taking the helm as CEO, replacing founder Mark Pincus, who continues to serve as chief product officer and chairman of Zynga’s board.

Since going public in December 2011, Zynga has lost more than a dozen managers. The latest high-profile departures are: senior vice president of games John Osvald, vice president and general manager Jesse Janosov, and vice president of games Nathan Etter, all of whom resigned earlier this month. While Osvald’s and Janosov’s LinkedIn profiles still reflect roles at Zynga, Etter is sporting a new title as vice president at Disney Interactive. We’ve reached out to Zynga to confirm the news and will update this post if we hear back.

Meanwhile, Facebook announced Tuesday that it was throwing its towel into game publishing, aiming to work with small- and medium-sized studios (instead of giants, such as Zynga). By backing a few partner companies, Facebook will take a cut of gaming revenue.

[Image: Flickr user LaMenta3 ]