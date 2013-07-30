Iamfastfood: Striking Workers Take to Twitter

In what’s being called the largest strike of its kind in U.S. history , thousands of low-wage non-union workers for chains like McDonald’s, Burger King, and Domino’s have taken to the streets in New York City, Chicago, Detroit, Milwaukee, St. Louis, Kansas City, and Flint, Michigan.

The workers’ groups are using Facebook and Twitter to coordinate across cities and expand the footprint of their protests by posting updates, videos, and photos.

There’s a long list of hashtags in use by the movement. Here’s a quick glossary:

#iamfastfood, a message of solidarity and a tag for testimonies from striking workers.

#fastfoodfwd, Fast Food Forward, the New York City-based organizing group.

#1u for “one union”, a pro-worker hashtag in use for a few years by public worker unions as well as other progressive organizers, currently tells stories of striking coal miners and teachers as well as the fast food workers.

#p2 (“Progressives 2.0”) has been in use at least since 2009 as an organizing tool for various campaigns on Twitter.