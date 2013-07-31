5 Rules For Crowdfunding Success From The Queen Of Multitasking Underwear (You Read That Right)

Technology probably isn’t the first thing most people think of when they think of underwear.

Joanna Griffiths is not most people. While studying at INSEAD, one of the world’s largest graduate business schools, Griffiths saw an opportunity to create a product that did more than the existing options on the market. “Thanks to technology, almost everything has evolved, everything but our underwear,” she says. “We created a product truly designed with women’s needs in mind: underwear that looks great, fits great, and has technology built in to eradicate odor and wick away and absorb moisture.”

I knew that it would also give us the opportunity to gain invaluable customer feedback–before the product had been made.

Griffiths needed a way to fund her new venture, Knix Wear. She had interviewed hundreds of women about the idea while doing her MBA, identifying demand for a stylish lingerie line for women who exercised intensely or experienced light incontinence, and she decided that crowdfunding would be the ultimate test. “People had liked the idea, but would they actually pay for it?” says Griffiths. “I knew that it would also give us the opportunity to gain invaluable customer feedback–before the product had been made.”

The campaign was a success, surpassing the $40,000 goal (by an extra $20,000). During the Indiegogo experience, Griffiths also learned some crucial crowdfunding lessons.





1. Seek out best practices

Before you start your crowdfunding campaign, Griffiths suggests that it’s important to study others who have done it well. For her, there were a handful of examples of how to do things right. She drew inspiration from how the Ministry of Supply men’s shirt campaign described their technology; she looked to the Saint Harridan campaign for its storytelling abilities; and she liked how the footwear project, Forus, positioned their wholesale packs.

2. Be prepared to hustle