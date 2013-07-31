Want To Conquer A New Skill? Do It Every Day

When you’re learning a new skill–whether developing dance moves or websites –quantity is way more important than quality.

Why? Over at Medium, entrepreneur-essayist Herbert Lui expounds on expansion:

Quantity should be a higher priority than quality, because it leads to higher quality. The shorter path to maximized quality is in maximized quantity, and executing on the feedback after each finished product.

To put it into startup terms, you’re making yourself maximally iterative. To put it into hardware, the idea is to get as many cycles as possible. To put it into workout terms, the idea is to get as many reps as possible. Try fast, fail fast, learn fast.

Why does the do-it-a-bunch technique work? Take it away, science:

We saw this in Karen X. Cheng, whose unstoppable drive to improve herself is worth another look. She hustled into a dream job as a Microsoft project manager, then realized it wasn’t her dream, then taught herself design and landed a sweet design gig. And, oh yeah, taught herself how to dance like this in a year: