New iPhone Will Likely Have Fingerprint Sensor

A year ago, Apple purchased AuthenTec, a fingerprint sensor maker. Is this the fruit of that acquisition? A folder full of code leaked from the beta 4 version of iOS 7 to 9to5Mac is the biggest clue yet to what riches the upcoming iPhone–though probably not this one–brings. Entitled BiometricKitUI, the folder suggests there will be a biometric fingerprint sensor on the iPhone’s home button. This is the text in full:
bplist00_”enroll.tutor.image.label.left.hand_fingerprint.image_#enroll.tutor.image.label.right.hand_fingerprint.status_
Photo of a person holding an iPhone with their left hand while touching the Home button with their thumb_;
A fingerprint that changes colour during the setup process._
iPhoto of a person holding an iPhone with their right hand while touching the Home button with their thumb_Recognition is
9to5Mac says the tech will unlock the phone–good news for any Apple product lovers who live in fear of having their mobile device swiped, and any harassed parents who have watched four-figure sums disappear from their bank accounts courtesy of their tech-savvy kids as they download in-app purchases. Expect this sensor to be the bedrock of any future payment system that Apple chooses to put into future devices.
[Image: Flickr user Zahoяí]