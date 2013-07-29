Muzik’s Smart Headphones Are Like Google Glass For Your Ears

When it comes to wearable technology , why should your eyes have all the fun? A company called Muzik has created a pair of “smart” headphones CEO Jason Hardi describes, naturally, as “Google Glass for your ears.”

Hardi says the headphones, which will retail for $299 in October, will work with best-of-breed music software services. He doesn’t confirm any specific partners, but mentions Spotify several times. The headphones come with four built-in hotkeys that control different social sharing options, like posting the track you’re listening to on Facebook or Twitter, or sharing a song directly with a friend. And an accelerometer cues the headphones to stop playing music when you take them off.

Muzik’s headphones are Hardi’s solution to what he sees as the current problem with social music discovery: All the top music streaming services are pushing social sharing and discovery features (see: Spotify, Rdio, SoundTracking), but listeners are often inundated with too much material and lack direction.

“A lot of people don’t know where to find good music, and the many options available make it increasingly difficult for content to be served up to you, because it’s in so many different places,” Hardi says.

After Muzik launches in the fall, Hardi says he plans to open up its API to third-party developers who will be able to build smart apps that can take advantage of the headphones’ proximity sensors and even repurpose their hotkey functionality. At $299–the same price as the new Beats by Dre Studio headphones–Muzik will need to deliver on both device quality and rich third-party apps if it hopes to stand a chance of gaining mass adoption.

[Images courtesy of Muzik]