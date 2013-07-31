Ignoring Your IP? Prepare To Suffer

The professor got everyone around him excited by the technology and immediately started raising money and building an organization around it–without telling anyone he had no real rights to the intellectual property. It was his, but it wasn’t. He had discovered it while an employee, and didn’t realize that made it the property of the university.

One day, the company vanished, and all the employees with it. The university had swooped in to claim its IP. We all lost money on that one.

Intellectual property is one of the most misunderstood and neglected issues of entrepreneurship. Most founders don’t know much about protecting their IP, can’t really afford a special IP lawyer, and wouldn’t know a good one anyway.

That sucks, because when they start to raise money, it’s one of the first things investors care about. They are much more likely to feel comfortable investing if the startup team has intellectual property that can be protected, because even if the company fails the IP might still be worth something on the market. In fact there are services that do nothing but buy and sell the intellectual property of failed companies.

In this market, VCs are getting hammered about company valuations, and the valuation relies on identifying the IP, making sure that the IP is usable and that it is owned by the company. If all that is in place, the valuation is likely to be higher.

Bottom line: Entrepreneurs and small businesses need to routinely identify and protect IP in order to leverage it either for market advantage or for funding. A recent article about the top 65 questions VCs ask included four questions on IP. Likely four is not enough, because when a company has little or no revenue, its intellectual property can be almost half of its value.