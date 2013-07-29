A Day In The Life Of An iPhone Factory Worker

At the second-largest Apple supplier factory in China, pregnant and underage workers put in 66-hour weeks (China’s legal max is 49) while being forced to sign falsified time cards, according to a nonprofit group called China Labor Watch . One undercover investigator posing as a worker at the plant was scolded by a supervisor for asking for a restroom break.

China Labor Watch has just released the results of an extensive behind-the-scenes investigation of three factories that are subsidiaries of Pegatron Group, which supplies Microsoft, Dell, and HP as well as Apple. The report alleges 86 separate legal and ethical labor violations, although most of the tech press were more focused on the “scoop” that there is going to be a new, low-cost iPhone.

In a statement, Apple said the report included claims “that are new to us and we will investigate them immediately. Our audit teams will return to Pegatron, RiTeng and AVY for special inspections this week. If our audits find that workers have been underpaid or denied compensation for any time they’ve worked, we will require that Pegatron reimburse them in full.”

Based on months of undercover investigation, the report gives an intimate look at the lives of workers making your iPhones and iPads. Here’s what a day looks like according to the report:

6:30 a.m.: Get up in your dorm. Wait for the shuttle bus.

8:10 a.m.: Workers, some of whom are student “interns” who pay part of their salaries to their schools, under 18, or pregnant, start the day with an unpaid 20-minute meeting. They must shout out slogans like “quality, discipline, unity. I’m the best! Work hard!” and clap their hands, or stand at military attention and be berated for missing quotas. There are three of these meetings a day.

8:30 a.m.: Work begins. The workday typically lasts 12 hours on the assembly line. There are 90 minutes of breaks for meals and restroom. No talking. No standing up. No drinking water at your station. No cell phones. If you finish your work early, you must sit down and read employee manuals.