Spotify Gets Funny With An App From Official Comedy

Spotify now has its own curated comedy channel , courtesy of Bedrocket ‘s Official Comedy , best known for its YouTube videos.

The streaming service’s first non-music app lets you follow comedians like Aziz Ansari, Amy Schumer, and Jerry Seinfeld the same way you do music artists. It also has dedicated sections for both one-liners and themed playlists of various comedians discussing topics like race in America or sex scandals.

Spotify joins several online music services, including Pandora and Slacker Radio, which offer comedy radio stations.

[Image: Flickr user sfllaw]