Today’s Most Creative Person: Will Justin B. Smith Do For Bloomberg What He Did For The Atlantic?

When Justin B. Smith joined Atlantic Media, parent company of The Atlantic magazine, in 2007, he had his work cut out for him. The venerable company decamped from Boston to Washington in 2005 and was in the midst of an identity crisis; Smith’s job was to smooth out the magazine’s transition. He was tasked with bringing the magazine’s brand into the 21st century and overseeing the transition to digital.

Smith, who was named Bloomberg Media’s new CEO today, did all that for The Atlantic. He also doubled revenue, bought the brand to profitability for the first time in years, and created successful spinoffs such as The Atlantic Wire and Quartz.

At Bloomberg Media, Smith will help build the company’s forays into television and stickier online media such as Bloomberg View. But most believe the first thing on his agenda will be dealing with fallout from Bloomberg’s journalists using proprietary Bloomberg terminals to allegedly gain information on sources. If anyone’s up to the task, it’s Smith.

