Death In The Time Of Twitter, Or, How We Grieve Now

The saying goes that you can’t escape death. But on social media–and particularly Twitter –it can be just as difficult to escape the death of others.

Twitter is often the first place we hear news of a celebrity’s death. It’s where the doctor Kate Granger, who has terminal cancer, plans to live-tweet from her deathbed. It’s where, last October, my feed overflowed with 140-character memorials to Steve Jobs, the vast majority of which came from people who never knew him personally.

But Twitter is also a place to share our deeply personal grief for the loved ones we know best. This is demonstrated by Scott Simon, the host of NPR’s Weekend Edition Saturday, who, for several days, has been live-tweeting his mother’s death from her bedside at Chicago’s Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Simon’s eloquent, deeply personal tweets on the subject have brought several Twitter followers to tears over a woman they will never meet.

I am not sure my mother understands Twitter or why I tell her millions of people love her–but she says she's ver touched. — Scott Simon (@nprscottsimon) July 28, 2013

I love holding my mother's hand. Haven't held it like this since I was 9. Why did I stop? I thought it unmanly? What crap. — Scott Simon (@nprscottsimon) July 29, 2013

Mother cries Help Me at 2;30. Been holding her like a baby since. She's asleep now. All I can do is hold on to her. — Scott Simon (@nprscottsimon) July 29, 2013