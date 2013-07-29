Death In The Time Of Twitter, Or, How We Grieve Now

The saying goes that you can’t escape death. But on social media–and particularly Twitter–it can be just as difficult to escape the death of others.
Twitter is often the first place we hear news of a celebrity’s death. It’s where the doctor Kate Granger, who has terminal cancer, plans to live-tweet from her deathbed. It’s where, last October, my feed overflowed with 140-character memorials to Steve Jobs, the vast majority of which came from people who never knew him personally.
But Twitter is also a place to share our deeply personal grief for the loved ones we know best. This is demonstrated by Scott Simon, the host of NPR’s Weekend Edition Saturday, who, for several days, has been live-tweeting his mother’s death from her bedside at Chicago’s Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Simon’s eloquent, deeply personal tweets on the subject have brought several Twitter followers to tears over a woman they will never meet.
I am not sure my mother understands Twitter or why I tell her millions of people love her–but she says she's ver touched.
— Scott Simon (@nprscottsimon) July 28, 2013
I love holding my mother's hand. Haven't held it like this since I was 9. Why did I stop? I thought it unmanly? What crap.
— Scott Simon (@nprscottsimon) July 29, 2013
Mother cries Help Me at 2;30. Been holding her like a baby since. She's asleep now. All I can do is hold on to her.
— Scott Simon (@nprscottsimon) July 29, 2013
The loveli cityscape at the foot of my mother's bed: pic.twitter.com/Bu7AIfLaMs
— Scott Simon (@nprscottsimon) July 29, 2013
I know end might be near as this is only day of my adulthood I've seen my mother and she hasn't asked, "Why that shirt?"
— Scott Simon (@nprscottsimon) July 29, 2013
Jenny McCartney, a Telegraph columnist who reflected on the doctor Granger’s decision to live-tweet her deathbed experience, best phrases the dichotomy of private and public expression, as it relates to death:
“The notion of death is so mysterious and enormous that, in many cases, it seems easier just to lock it away, although it has a way of escaping and sneaking up on our peripheral vision.”
The question of how we deal with death now has become increasingly complex in an era when anything can be shared with anyone. We take to social media to announce our engagements, our babies, our new jobs. But should our thoughts on the dying remain a private affair? Is it fair to bring others into our own, deeply personal experiences with death through very public mediums? Are social media updates becoming another stage of the grieving process? Share your thoughts in the comments.
[Image: Flickr user Energetic Spirit]