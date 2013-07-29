10 More Hidden Gems In iOS 7

In the new multitasking area, to stop an app, you swipe up, so it only makes sense that to get rid of unwanted notifications blocking the top of your screen, you flick them up as well. This will dismiss them without having to wait for them to disappear on their own. Other mobile operating systems like WebOS and Android implemented a left/right swipe to dismiss similar notifications, which doesn’t work in iOS 7.

In previous versions of iOS, all notifications piled up in notification center, but in iOS 7 specifically missed items now get separated out into their own section. On the far right of notification center lives any missed texts, calls, or app updates that were sent to your lock screen, but then never dealt with.

Now that FaceTime is its own app, you have multiple areas where contacts can be found. In the phone app, the contacts app, and now in FaceTime as well. In both the phone and address book the background is solid, but in FaceTime the background uses the front-facing camera to add your face behind the names. A slight indicator that this, more than likely, will be a video call.

Just like Apple created their own free messaging system with other Apple devices called iMessage, in iOS 7 they’ve taken on phone calls and will allow voice-only calls over the Internet without using any of your cell minutes.

It sounds obvious and simple, but having videos, photos, and panoramas all separated out in the new photos app saves a lot of time. Also great for quickly finding large videos filling up your phone’s storage.

Now that panoramas are easier to locate in your camera roll, try using one as your lock screen image. The image rotates with your movement according to iOS 7 motion parallax, allowing you see your entire photo. A new party trick for sure.

You can now zoom in while you are recording video. Previously you couldn’t zoom in video mode, and after the software update you’ll be able to.