The Secret To Forming Super Productive Habits

The reason it’s so hard to form productive habits is the same reason they’re so effective when they’re in place: It’s all about willpower.

So once we understand willpower, we can better hack the habits.

Roy F. Baumeister, a Florida State University psychologist who has co-authored books on the subject (like, fittingly, Willpower) has studied the way that willpower is a finite resource within your day.

Taking small actions tricks your brain.

What we call willpower–the ability to resist temptation and privilege long-term benefits over short-term pleasures–comes from the same reservoir of energy that you use up in making decisions. Which has big impacts on how habits get formed or dropped.

“A dieter may easily avoid a doughnut for breakfast,” Baumeister explained to the American Psychological Association, “but after a long day of making difficult decisions at work, he has a much harder time resisting that piece of cake for dessert.”

Habits are super hard to form, then, because when we start trying to form them, we have to pay down an initial transaction cost of willpower–and since we’re innately lazy, that doesn’t sound like very much fun to your lizard brain. But thankfully we are mammals. One of our killer apps is being able to think about the future.

We can recognize that our actions today will shape who were are tomorrow: an insight that helps set ready-to-realize intentions, like learning a skill, switching careers, or landing your dream job.