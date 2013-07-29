Yes, Your Toilet Is Vulnerable To Hackers Too





Cybersecurity outfit Trustwave released an alert the other day for the Satis automatic toilet from Inax, a smart toilet that’s outfitted with the sorts of sanitary bells and whistles that are more commonly known in Japan. The toilet can be controlled by a user’s smartphone via a Bluetooth connection, and it’s this point of access that’s open to malicious hackers.

The Satis hardware’s Bluetooth port is hard coded in the app and the toilet unit with the access PIN code “0000.” That means anyone could observe the stray signals from a Satis unit within the range of a typical Bluetooth connection, download the “My Satis” app for their Android device and then pair it with the toilet. That would give them direct access to functions like flushing, turning on and off the bidet or air-blow systems or open and close the lid.

Silly as this sounds, if a toilet suddenly began flapping its lid up and down or making noises in the middle of the night the unexpecting user could have a shock and worry about the causes. It’s not beyond the pale to imagine that repeated events like this could cause distress and possible costs when the user attempts to get the unit “fixed.” But there’s a more disturbing exploit in this case–repeated flushing of the cistern could actually end up with the toilet’s owner facing a large water services bill, perhaps even a painfully large one if the flushing happens for a long undetected period.

Though in this case the exploit requires local access to the device, and we know that access is king, the hack nevertheless demonstrates that as more and more of our devices get connected to the Net they become vulnerable. An overly-flushed toilet could simply be a surprise and cost the users a few extra dollars, but the same could not be said for every household device.

We’re increasingly used to headlines such as “Big company X hacked, user data may have been accessed,” followed by some handwringing about identity theft or stolen credit cards and so on. These headlines are a consequence of the fact that today pretty much every company uses the Net in its processes somehow, and that there are real benefits (or possibly just really malicious fun) for those who hack into them. But fresh news of successful hacking of cars is a whole different kettle of fish. It reminds us with the Internet of things slowly bursting into existence around the world, it’s inevitable that hacking is going to blossom simultaneously. Everything may soon be hackable.