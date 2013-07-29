The Roads More Traveled

There is, of course, the clichéd quest to discover one’s ever-errant self. We seek out the thrill of the unknown, slowly to be replaced by the shock of recognition. New landscapes, geographic and psychological. New sights and smells, new fruits and foods, new challenges and pleasures, all help us think about new things and old things in new ways. Travel inspires creativity, suppressing the mundane, exposing the non-obvious connections that are innovations and ideas. We can map foreign solutions to local problems. Exposure to different cultures puts our own point of view into relief, reminding us that there can be others, which helps us think about everything differently. It reshapes the opportunity space of the ideas we can have, reframing our personal “adjacent possible.”

Routine and familiarity are comforting but mankind’s greatest skill is habituation: We learn fast, and once we know something, we start to ignore it, unless it changes. Time begins to speed up, or at least your perception of it. Neuroscientist David Eagleman has suggested that our perception of time is a function of how much work our brain is doing processing stimuli. The more new stimuli it has to deal with, the more processing it has to do, the longer that period of time feels. Time slows down when you pay attention.

Traveling presents us with a constant stream of novelty. Part of the experience is the satisfaction of surmounting linguistic and cultural barriers to achieve seemingly simple things, like getting across the border, from A to B. Humans have always looked to each other for guidance, and that’s one of our other great skills. Knowledge is one of the few things you can give away freely, receive status benefits by doing so, and still retain and use yourself. We are predisposed to share information.

The earliest explorers from nomadic cultures never returned “home,” colonizing new continents in great migratory arcs. As societies became more established, more static and then seafaring, we started to pass travel knowledge on. The earliest codifications of this were navigational charts called portolans that began to emerge in the 13th century, based on compass directions and estimated distances observed by sailors. Some are surprisingly accurate in parts but there are significant gaps, which were traditionally filled in with mentions of mythical beasts: “Here be dragons.” Legends and fears propagate in the unknown.

These once very rough guides have steadily increased in resolution ever since. Your smartphone can now show you where you are to within a few feet, triangulated between orbital satellites in the blink of relativistic eyes. There are no spaces left for dragons, but knowledge isn’t just about location, it’s about the what as well as the where.

Early travelers relied on avuncular advice from more experienced explorers, half remembered directions to that perfect beach. But environments are now changing faster than exploration. I spent some time in India in 2000 and enjoyed a week or so living in a hammock slung from a tree on a semi-deserted beach. Having directed friends to it in the years since, I recently discovered that the beach now boasts various choices of accommodation far more salubrious than hammocks. The Beach was filmed on the Thai island of Koh Phi Phi, which transformed a backpacker fantasy into a thriving tourist hub.