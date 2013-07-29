Need A Job? Amazon Is Hiring 5,000 People

Two days ahead of President Obama’s visit to its Chattanooga warehouse, Amazon has announced it will create another 5,000 jobs at 17 of its fulfillment centers. Citing “customer demand” as the reason behind the new posts, the hires will increase the firm’s 20,000-strong workforce by one quarter.

Amazon’s fulfillment centers are something to behold, as you can see from these photos of the depot in Rugeley , a former mining town in the center of England.

Last week, the firm posted disappointing second-quarter results, making a loss of $7 million.

[Image: Flickr user thisisbossi]