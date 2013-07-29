How To Hack Your Memory Into Better Shape

If you’re like members of the Fast Company editorial team, you may have difficulty remembering where you put your keys. Or your phone. Or whether you locked the door.

Research psychology has shown that this happens because these automatic actions don’t even make it into your attention in the first place–if this is the three-thousandth time that you’ve locked your door, then your mind doesn’t think it necessary to place it into your working memory–which means that it won’t have the chance to become a part of your memory memory.

The right move, then, is not simply to train our attention muscles–something meditation does a great job of–but to adapt to our slippery habits of mind.

The following hacks, then, are like mental galoshes, giving us a little bit of traction in our stormy brains.

As was noted in a recent epic Quora thread, is the Getting Things Done realization that your brain is “for processing, not storage.”

What we need to do, then, is to take the storage bits of our working memory and store them in somewhere that isn’t our synapses: Could be a notebook, napkin, or any forward-thinking productivity app. Think of it this way: Our brains only have so much bandwidth, so the more we outsource our remembering to other places, the more we can devote our minds to becoming awesomely unstoppable–another reason why productive people take better notes.

Writing for Inc., Kevin Daum humblebrags that he rarely loses his keys or sunglasses. Why? By putting them in the same place every time.