Today’s Most Creative Person: Steven Soderbergh, Mr. Quality TV

Director Stephen Soderbergh has been on a roll. He’s one of Hollywood’s most creative innovators, and has an impressive track record of incredibly successful and award-winning movies including Erin Brockovich and Traffic. But earlier this year, he vowed to step away from filmmaking, lamenting about the state of cinema .

Now, Soderbergh is poised to become Mr. Quality TV. He received an Emmy nomination for HBO’s Behind the Candelabra, and today it was announced that he’ll be directing the first season of The Knick, a Cinemax series based in a New York hospital in 1900. If Soderbergh’s prior work is anything to judge by, The Knick will be a hit.

Every year, Fast Company names its 100 Most Creative People, highlighting the global leaders in tech, design, media, music, movies, marketing, television, sports, and more. Soderbergh, and other thought leaders, will be considered for 2014’s list.

[Image: Flickr user Sarah Reid]