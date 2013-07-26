Enough About Abraham Lincoln’s Pants, What Can You Learn From Him?

If you missed it, early Friday morning, a group of vandals splashed the famed president’s memorial with green paint. Don’t worry. He’s going to be okay.

With Abe’s pants back from the laundry (the memorial will likely open back up today), we thought it was a good time to share a few leadership lessons from one of America’s most celebrated presidents.

As the story goes, Lincoln was a young storekeeper in New Salem, Illinois and found his register a few cents over at the end of the day. At some point, he realized, he had inadvertently shortchanged a customer. Lincoln proceeded to walk several miles to return the change.

So be honest–no matter how big or small the task at hand. It might just be a few cents (though we can’t forget about inflation, so it was a bit more), but the lesson remains the same: It shows people that you care. And that’s important.

Lincoln was famous for his love of telling stories. Harvard professor and Lincoln biographer, David Herbert Donald, describes how Lincoln not only genuinely loved the act of telling stories, but how he used them to get out of tricky situations.

It was useful for him, telling stories was a useful way to avoiding quick answers, easy answers, and it was one of his favorite devices to putting himself down–to minimize the ego.

Skipping forward a few hundred years, the advice still stands strong. Storytelling gives you a personal connection with the person you’re interacting with. It shows your human, and, would you believe it, can actually land you a job.