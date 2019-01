In June, Google announced its Project Loon, a plan to test a network of stratosphere-wandering balloons intended to provide Internet access to the two-thirds of the population currently living without it. Today Maker Camp is hosting a Google Hangout with the Project Loon team to launch one of the balloons live (“weather permitting”). Also joining the Google Hangout is Lauren Rojas, “the girl who famously floated her Hello Kitty to space earlier this year.”