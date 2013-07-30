It’s 7 P.M., Do You Know Where Tomorrow’s Productivity Is?

That’s all great, and many of us do manage to get up early, go for a run, eat a productivity-boosting breakfast, and then power through 10-hour workdays with straight spines.

That is, until 7 p.m. when your brain is fried, your eyes are tired…and boom, you’re sitting in front of a massive margarita and a basket of bottomless chips and salsa. Your healthy, productive, hang-over-free existence just went out the local bar’s window!

To avoid that post-productivity crash, we turned to spiritual guru and life coach Gabrielle Bernstein. She cofounded and ran a hip New York PR firm in her early twenties, overcame addiction, built herself a highly successful life-coaching career, and just released her fourth book.

Here are Bernstein’s tips for handling that “eff-it-all” moment–and maintaining that productive winning streak you were on before the first bite of chips.

When in doubt, play it out.

“This saved me when I was getting sober,” explains a Zenned-out Bernstein. “It has continually helped me with the commitment and discipline that I needed in order to create new patterns in my life.”