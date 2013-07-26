A Practical Guide To Hiding Your Online Activity

I’m not a terrorist. Or out to break the law. But I am a little creeped out by the idea of the government reading my chats, texts, and emails. So, one of my friends and I started talking about how to hide our day-to-day digital chatter from curious eyes at the NSA.

We’re, well, nerds, so our first thought was to set up our own encryption system to hide our online lives–from chat and email to web browsing, to search, and to transferring files.

Encryption takes simple data–any kind of information stored on a computer–and uses a special password (called a “key”) to transform it into an unreadable garble. This garble can be sent safely over the Internet, because even if a stranger snoops on the data, they won’t know what it says. Once the data gets where it belongs, anyone who has the special key can use it to translate encrypted ishkabibble back into its original form.

Rolling your own encryption system is a little bit tricky, so my friend and I began with some ready-made tools for encrypting what we send back and forth on the Internet. Once we had the easy stuff sorted out, we started getting into more complex encryption methods. We’ll update this article as we discover more tools to help hide your online life.

There’s never been a question that you can achieve privacy, it’s just a matter of how painful it is to get there. Before we get started, I should make a distinction between selective privacy (hiding occasional emails about particularly sensitive issues) and global privacy (hiding everything).

Setting up selective privacy isn’t very difficult: My friend and I did it very quickly. All of the programs we found are extremely easy to use. The problem: You have to add a bunch of extra steps to every quick IM or email that you send. That’s tolerable if you have a single message that absolutely needs to be encrypted, but it’s not practical if you want to be totally hidden online. One of the questions we’re out to answer is whether you can achieve global encryption without making your life a living hell.

Cryptocat is a free, open-source program that makes setting up an encrypted chat room almost as easy as sending a message using Gchat or Facebook.