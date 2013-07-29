8 Simple Ways To Get Happier At Work

Happiness Project author Gretchen Rubin recently shared a bevy of tiny happiness tips–let’s take a few of hers and add our own. Coffee dates, awesome desks, and other smile boosters below.

Sitting all the time is killing us (and it saps your energy, too). So we’d do well to bring more activity into our days, like with walking meetings. Whether it’s a phone call or a face-to-face, the walking meeting can turn a chore into a delight–especially if you head to the park.

“Think about how your space could be more pleasant,” Rubin intones. “Could you invest in some desk accessories to help stay organized? Could you replace that hideous lamp?”

While making your optimal workspace is an individual thing, there are some patterns of the most productivity-enhancing desks.

If you’re reading this in the afternoon, you probably already have eye strain. Find out for sure.

To paraphrase Emerson, it’s one of the great compensations in life that you cannot sincerely try to help another without helping yourself–and the American philosopher’s wisdom rings true in our striving land of careers. One way to instantiate that is by taking a coffee with someone aspiring to do work like you do–you get boosted by their starry-eyed aspirations, they get grounded by your hard-won experience. In so doing, you can make someone’s career happen.

If you don’t have enough peace in your life, get up an hour or two earlier and sculpt it into your day.