3 Social Media Questions Every Brand Should Ask Itself

The balance of power between companies and customers has shifted now that social media gives all customers a public platform to make themselves heard.

Whether it’s cable providers, retailers, or their favorite TV shows, increasingly consumers use social networks to air their opinions about the companies and brands they patronize. In fact, according to a recent LiveOps survey, 34% of consumers said if they have a problem with a company, the first place they’ll take that complaint is to the company’s social media channels.

Social Studies

With The Royal Baby, Oreo Shows It Has Perfect Timing On Twitter

This makes social media a powerful channel to mine for customer feedback. Millions of people use social to express their opinions on everything, and much of this data is public and accessible for analysis. That said, social media may only convey part of the story. Can social media function as a focus group for brands? Can it even replace the traditional focus group?

How should brands use social media?

Brands often look for absolutes on social media–i.e., customers either love them or hate them. Don’t fall into the sentiment trap and look only at compliments or complaints; mine the entire conversations for trends. Are there hidden messages that might not even be directed at your brand that can tell you a lot about underlying consumer wants and needs? Sometimes there is a larger story in what customers are implicitly saying.

Retail giant Walmart uses social media to understand what types of products to carry. Recently, while evaluating whether to offer kits for making cake pops, they began a Twitter listening campaign around the topic. At the time, Starbucks had just introduced these bite-sized snacks and Walmart discovered that customers were buzzing about them. Seeing this enthusiasm, Walmart decided to carry the kits. They found that online excitement translated to offline sales, and the company plans to continue to carry cake pop kits in the future.

While listening to existing social activity is powerful, brands can engage customers directly to solicit feedback. This tactic narrows the field from “What’s the general feeling about a product?” to “How can we enhance this product and make it more appealing to you?”