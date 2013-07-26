Huawei Behind the Technology For Britain’s Porn Filter

Britain’s plan to limit online access to pornography has hit another snag , as one of the firms involved, China’s Huawei, has been accused of spying in several countries . If, however, you’re going to deploy a net filter, you might as well go with the best–and when it comes to censoring the Internet, China is head and shoulders above most other nations .

Huawei, whose founder, Ren Zhengfei, began his career in the Chinese military, provides Homesafe, the filter used by U.K. Internet provider TalkTalk. The filter was singled out for praise by British PM David Cameron this week, when he announced controversial plans to filter the Internet via its ISPs. It is, however, Huawei’s staff who decide which sites are blocked by the filter, not TalkTalk’s.

The government’s plan, which include making Internet users “opt in” to non-family settings (i.e., anything from the salacious to the scary and on from there), has been seen by some as unworkable and pointless.

Last year, Huawei was implicated, alongside other Chinese firms, in a U.S. Congress report as being a security risk. Huawei was later cleared by the White House. The firm already has ties with Britain: Last year, around the time of its woes with Congress, the company announced a $2 billion investment in the U.K., creating 700 jobs and putting money toward the development of 5G.

[Image: Flickr user lovstromp]