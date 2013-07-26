Netflix Will Show Series Finale Of “Breaking Bad” In The U.K. And Ireland

Good news for Breaking Bad fans on the other side of the Atlantic: Netflix has just announced it will be streaming the final episodes of the series in the U.K. and Ireland. The first show will be available on August 12, just 24 hours after American viewers get to see what Walter and Jesse are up to.

Netflix’s chief content officer Ted Sarandos professed to be “thrilled” by the news, while Vince Gilligan, the series creator was “delighted.” Walter just shrugged, put his gas mask on, and got back into his RV (the author has only just finished Season One, I’m afraid).

While this coup may not be in the same league as Netflix’s success with House Of Cards, which brought top-notch original content as well as improved revenues to the streaming site, expect subscriptions in these English-speaking parts of Europe to jump.

Bryan Cranston is number eight on this year’s list of Most Creative People. We spoke with him while he was filming the finale.

[Photo courtesy of AMC | Frank Ockenfels 3]