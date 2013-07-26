L.A. School District Will Give IPads To All 640,000 Students

We knew America’s second largest school district, in L.A., was committed to buying iPads for its kids. But now it’s been confirmed that the initial order for 31,000 iPads was just the tip of the iceberg. By late 2014, the district will be furnishing all 640,000 students with an iPad.

The idea is to prepare children early for what is an increasingly tech-centric world, and also to improve educational experiences and likely reduce the book-carrying burden of the average student.

Apple has long been invested in education, even releasing a special version of its original iMac, the eMac, for student environments. A spokesperson for the district explained its choice came from a unanimous vote and was obvious because “iPad rated the best in quality, was the least expensive option and received the highest scoring by the review panel that included students and teachers.” The L.A. school board’s promise could lead to income of over a quarter of a billion dollars for Apple.

